DATE ISSUED: Sunday, January 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) January 10, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 11TH, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with occasional light passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthened Atlantic high-pressure ridge will produce a stable atmosphere and brisk winds, along with hazardous sea conditions. Patches of moisture drifting within the wind flow may produce some light brief showers.

Seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet. Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:53 PM 05:54 PM

UARY 11TH, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with occasional light passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthened Atlantic high-pressure ridge will produce a stable atmosphere and brisk winds, along with hazardous sea conditions. Patches of moisture drifting within the wind flow may produce some light brief showers.

Seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet. Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Passing Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:53 PM 05:54 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1317