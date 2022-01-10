DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 11, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture within the wind flow will account for occasional, brief passing showers.

Moderate winds and northeasterly swells will maintain hazardous seas today. Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through this evening. Conditions will gradually improve through the week. However, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Passing Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:54 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1321