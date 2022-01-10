PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 11, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

SatSingle vis   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of moisture within the wind flow will account for occasional, brief passing showers.  

Moderate winds and northeasterly swells will maintain hazardous seas today. Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through this evening. Conditions will gradually improve through the week. However, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough            WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Passing Showers  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:53 PM 

05:54 PM 

05:55 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1321

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY