DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 12, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers.

Wednesday morning through midday Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving within the wind flow will account for brief showers today. Additionally, an approaching weak trough is predicted to increase cloudiness and isolated showers from tomorrow.

Moderate seas are forecast to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Passing Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:55 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1322