PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 12, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers. 

Wednesday morning through midday Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

SatSingle vis   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of moisture moving within the wind flow will account for brief showers today. Additionally, an approaching weak trough is predicted to increase cloudiness and isolated showers from tomorrow. 

Moderate seas are forecast to peak up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate            WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Passing Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:54 PM 

05:55 PM 

05:55 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1322

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY