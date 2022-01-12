PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

An increase in low level moisture will produce periods of cloudiness and isolated showers during this forecast period.  

Moderate sea conditions are expected to prevail with waves peaking near 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:55 PM 

05:55 PM 

05:56 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1323

