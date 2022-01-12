DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An increase in low level moisture will produce periods of cloudiness and isolated showers during this forecast period.
Moderate sea conditions are expected to prevail with waves peaking near 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers poss.
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:55 PM
|
05:55 PM
|
05:56 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1323
View comments
Hide comments