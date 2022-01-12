DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An increase in low level moisture will produce periods of cloudiness and isolated showers during this forecast period.

Moderate sea conditions are expected to prevail with waves peaking near 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:55 PM 05:55 PM 05:56 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1323