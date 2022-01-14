DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 15, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, possibly becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant weather feature, which supports a dry and stable atmosphere. However, patches of low-level moisture moving across the local area may produce a brief shower.

Although waves are slight to moderate, peaking up to 6 feet, long period swells are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:56 PM 05:56 PM 05:57 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1325