DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 15, 2022
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, possibly becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant weather feature, which supports a dry and stable atmosphere. However, patches of low-level moisture moving across the local area may produce a brief shower.
Although waves are slight to moderate, peaking up to 6 feet, long period swells are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:56 PM
|
05:56 PM
|
05:57 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1325
View comments
Hide comments