PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 15, 2022 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, possibly becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant weather feature, which supports a dry and stable atmosphere. However, patches of low-level moisture moving across the local area may produce a brief shower. 

Although waves are slight to moderate, peaking up to 6 feet, long period swells are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:56 PM 

05:56 PM 

05:57 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1325

