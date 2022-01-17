PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 18, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, despite brief isolated showers, during the overnight to early morning hours. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. However, a surge of moisture within the wind flow could produce a few isolated showers during the overnight to morning hours. 

Along the northern and eastern shores, seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet through this evening. Elsewhere, moderate conditions will prevail. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:58 PM 

05:58 PM 

05:59 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1326

