DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 18, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, despite brief isolated showers, during the overnight to early morning hours.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. However, a surge of moisture within the wind flow could produce a few isolated showers during the overnight to morning hours.
Along the northern and eastern shores, seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet through this evening. Elsewhere, moderate conditions will prevail. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:58 PM
|
05:58 PM
|
05:59 PM
