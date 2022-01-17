DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 18, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, despite brief isolated showers, during the overnight to early morning hours.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. However, a surge of moisture within the wind flow could produce a few isolated showers during the overnight to morning hours.

Along the northern and eastern shores, seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet through this evening. Elsewhere, moderate conditions will prevail. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:58 PM 05:59 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1326