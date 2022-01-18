DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 19, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature affecting weather across the region. However, patches of moisture within the wind flow could produce some passing showers during the forecast period.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected to prevail for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy & Breezy,

Passing Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:59 PM 06:00 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1328