DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 19, 2022 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature affecting weather across the region. However, patches of moisture within the wind flow could produce some passing showers during the forecast period.  

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected to prevail for the next several days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy & Breezy,
Passing Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:58 PM 

05:59 PM 

06:00 PM 

