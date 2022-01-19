DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 20, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a stable atmosphere. However, there remains a low chance of brief showers, as patches of moisture within the wind flow drift across the local area.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected today. On Thursday, seas will be moderate, peaking up to 7 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 06:00 PM 06:00 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1329