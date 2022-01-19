PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 20, 2022 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a stable atmosphere. However, there remains a low chance of brief showers, as patches of moisture within the wind flow drift across the local area. 

Slight to moderate sea conditions are expected today. On Thursday, seas will be moderate, peaking up to 7 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

05:59 PM 

06:00 PM 

06:00 PM 

