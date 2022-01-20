PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 21, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds during the next few days. Pockets of moisture drifting with the winds will cause isolated showers.    

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Isolated Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:00 PM 

06:00 PM 

06:01 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1330

