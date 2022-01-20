DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 21, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds during the next few days. Pockets of moisture drifting with the winds will cause isolated showers.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:00 PM 06:01 PM

