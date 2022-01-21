DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 22, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY, FRIDAY JANUARY 21ST…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds may cause brief isolated showers as they move across the region.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet today and gradually subside tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers poss. Partly Cloudy & Breezy,

Brief Showers poss. Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:01 PM 06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1331