DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 14, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is producing brisk winds, along with a drier and more stable atmosphere across the Northeastern Caribbean region. Patches of low-level moisture embedded in the wind flow may still trigger some brief local showers.

Moderate marine conditions are expected to prevail for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 10am, Tropical Depression thirty one (31) formed in the Central Caribbean sea, this system is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane in a few days. This system does not pose a threat to St Maarten, as it continues to move west-southwestward away from the island.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-983