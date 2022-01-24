DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 25, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture associated with a weak low-level trough is forecast to generate cloudiness and brief isolated showers across the local area.
Seas are predicted to peak up to 6 feet during the next 24 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:02 PM
|
06:02 PM
|
06:03 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1332
