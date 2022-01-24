PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 25, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with a weak low-level trough is forecast to generate cloudiness and brief isolated showers across the local area.  

Seas are predicted to peak up to 6 feet during the next 24 hours.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,
Brief Showers  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:02 PM 

06:02 PM 

06:03 PM 

