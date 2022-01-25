DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 26, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable atmosphere will aid in restricting shower activity. However, moisture transported by the wind flow could trigger a few brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,

Brief Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:02 PM 06:02 PM 06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1333