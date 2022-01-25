DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 26, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with brief passing showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A drier and more stable atmosphere will aid in restricting shower activity. However, moisture transported by the wind flow could trigger a few brief showers.
Slight to moderate seas are expected for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:02 PM
|
06:02 PM
|
06:03 PM
