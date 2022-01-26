DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A slack surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting with the winds may cause a few brief showers.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:04 PM 06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1334