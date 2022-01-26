DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A slack surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting with the winds may cause a few brief showers.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:03 PM
|
06:04 PM
|
06:04 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1334
View comments
Hide comments