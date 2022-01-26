PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 27, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A slack surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds drifting with the winds may cause a few brief showers.    

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:03 PM 

06:04 PM 

06:04 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1334

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY