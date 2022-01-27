PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 28, 2022 

  

WEATHER: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

    

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M. 

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph. 

   

SYNOPSIS:    

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local area. Patches of low level clouds embedded in the wind flow may cause brief showers.     

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

  

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

    

FORECASTER: Albert 

   

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:46 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:04 PM 

06:04 PM 

06:05 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1335

