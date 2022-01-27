DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 28, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local area. Patches of low level clouds embedded in the wind flow may cause brief showers.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:04 PM 06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1335