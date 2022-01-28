PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 29, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local area. A dry airmass settling over the local region will restrict precipitation. While another surge of moisture is expected to cause isolated showers during the latter part of the forecast period. 

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:04 PM 

06:05 PM 

06:05 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1336

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY