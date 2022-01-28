DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 29, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds across the local area. A dry airmass settling over the local region will restrict precipitation. While another surge of moisture is expected to cause isolated showers during the latter part of the forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:05 PM 06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1336