DATE ISSUED: Sunday, January 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Monday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite the presence of a weak low-level trough in the region, limited moisture will continue to restrict the chances of any significant showers. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3 DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:05 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1337
