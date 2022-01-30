PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, January 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M. 

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Monday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Despite the presence of a weak low-level trough in the region, limited moisture will continue to restrict the chances of any significant showers. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds. 

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

3 DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Sunday 

Monday 

Tuesday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Few Brief Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Few Brief Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Few Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

SUNSET 

06:05 PM 

06:06 PM 

06:06 PM 

 

