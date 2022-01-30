DATE ISSUED: Sunday, January 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) January 31, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite the presence of a weak low-level trough in the region, limited moisture will continue to restrict the chances of any significant showers. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3 DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:05 PM 06:06 PM 06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1337