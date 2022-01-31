DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 01, 2022
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will prevail during the forecast period, this will limit any significant shower activity.
Northwesterly swells will begin affecting our coasts today. A high surf advisory is in effect as a result. Expect slight to locally rough seas with waves peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1339
