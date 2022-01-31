DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 01, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will prevail during the forecast period, this will limit any significant shower activity.

Northwesterly swells will begin affecting our coasts today. A high surf advisory is in effect as a result. Expect slight to locally rough seas with waves peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:06 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1339