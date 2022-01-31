PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 01, 2022 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will prevail during the forecast period, this will limit any significant shower activity.  

Northwesterly swells will begin affecting our coasts today. A high surf advisory is in effect as a result. Expect slight to locally rough seas with waves peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
  Isolated Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Local Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
  Local Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:45 AM 

06:45 AM 

06:44 AM 

SUNSET 

06:06 PM 

06:06 PM 

06:07 PM 

