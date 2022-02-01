PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 02, 2022 

                                                                           

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Available moisture and weak instability in the wake of a low level trough may cause a few brief showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will generate mostly light winds.   caution. 

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:45 AM 

06:44 AM 

06:44 AM 

SUNSET 

06:06 PM 

06:07 PM 

06:07 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1340

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY