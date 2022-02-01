DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 02, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and weak instability in the wake of a low level trough may cause a few brief showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will generate mostly light winds. caution.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
