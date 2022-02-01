DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 02, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and weak instability in the wake of a low level trough may cause a few brief showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will generate mostly light winds. caution.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:07 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1340