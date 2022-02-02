PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 03, 2022 

                                                                           

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere across the region is expected to remain sufficiently moist to support the development of a few showers during this forecast period. Additionally, winds will be mostly light due to a loose surface pressure gradient.   

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
 Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:44 AM 

06:44 AM 

06:44 AM 

SUNSET 

06:07 PM 

06:07 PM 

06:08 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1341

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY