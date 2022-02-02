DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 03, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region is expected to remain sufficiently moist to support the development of a few showers during this forecast period. Additionally, winds will be mostly light due to a loose surface pressure gradient.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:07 PM 06:08 PM

