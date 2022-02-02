DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 03, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere across the region is expected to remain sufficiently moist to support the development of a few showers during this forecast period. Additionally, winds will be mostly light due to a loose surface pressure gradient.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:08 PM
