DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 04, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers, some may be heavy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a trough passing through the region will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers throughout the next couple of days. Some of these showers may be heavy at times and can trigger street-flooding. Residents and users in areas prone to flooding are advised to use caution.

Sea conditions are expected to gradually deteriorate due to northerly swells with waves peaking up to 7 feet. Consequently, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:08 PM 06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1342