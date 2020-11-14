DATE ISSUED: Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) November 15, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is restricting significant shower activity across the Northeastern Caribbean region. However, patches of low-level moisture associated with a weak tropical wave approaching the local area may still trigger brief showers at times.

Moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the weekend. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Tropical Storm Iota does not pose a threat to St Maarten, as it continues to move west-southwestward, further away from the island.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with local showers possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-984