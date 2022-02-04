PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 05, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of thunder. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with a frontal boundary passing through the region will account for cloudy periods, isolated showers, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period. Some of these showers may be moderate to heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to be vigilant. 

Sea conditions are gradually deteriorating and expected to peak up to 10 feet due to increasing winds and northerly swells. Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           
WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

23°C / 73°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:44 AM 

06:43 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:08 PM 

06:08 PM 

06:09 PM 

  

