DATE ISSUED: Sunday, February 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) February 07, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with scattered showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Monday morning through midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 11 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary will continue to support unstable conditions across the region. Some of these showers could be heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to be vigilant. Conditions are expected to improve by tonight as the boundary exits the region.

Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet due to increased winds and northeasterly swells. Consequently, a small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Cloudy/Overcast, Breezy, Scattered Showers, Low Chance of Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:43 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:09 PM 06:10 PM

