DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 08, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere across the region is stabilizing and drying out, however, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a moderate to fresh wind flow.   

Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                  WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Local Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:43 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:09 PM 

06:10 PM 

06:10 PM 

