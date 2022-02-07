DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 08, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region is stabilizing and drying out, however, drifting patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a moderate to fresh wind flow.

Moderate seas with waves peaking at 7 feet are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:42 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:10 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1345