DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region. Additionally, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Local Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:10 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1346