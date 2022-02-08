DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region. Additionally, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:10 PM
|
06:10 PM
|
06:11 PM
