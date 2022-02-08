PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 09, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region. Additionally, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will generate a gentle to moderate wind flow.   

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy,
Local Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Breezy,
Local Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:10 PM 

06:10 PM 

06:11 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1346

