DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 10, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will restrict any significant shower activity across the region. However, patches of clouds drifting in the wind flow may produce a brief passing shower at times.    

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                  
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Isolated Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Local Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  

Local Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:41 AM 

06:41 AM 

SUNSET 

06:10 PM 

06:11 PM 

06:11 PM 

  

