DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 10, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will restrict any significant shower activity across the region. However, patches of clouds drifting in the wind flow may produce a brief passing shower at times.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Local Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:41 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:11 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1347