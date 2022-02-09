DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 10, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will restrict any significant shower activity across the region. However, patches of clouds drifting in the wind flow may produce a brief passing shower at times.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next couple of days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Local Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:10 PM
|
06:11 PM
|
06:11 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1347
View comments
Hide comments