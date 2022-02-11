DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 12, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a stable atmosphere prevailing across the region, patches of low level clouds drifting in the wind flow will cause a few passing showers.
Seas are expected to peak up to 9 feet due to increased winds over the weekend. Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Passing Showers poss.
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Passing Showers poss.
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Passing Showers poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:11 PM
|
06:12 PM
|
06:12 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1349
View comments
Hide comments