PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 12, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Despite a stable atmosphere prevailing across the region, patches of low level clouds drifting in the wind flow will cause a few passing showers.    

Seas are expected to peak up to 9 feet due to increased winds over the weekend. Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, 

Passing Showers poss. 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, 

Passing Showers poss. 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, 

Passing Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:41 AM 

06:40 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:11 PM 

06:12 PM 

06:12 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald

