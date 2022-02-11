DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 12, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a stable atmosphere prevailing across the region, patches of low level clouds drifting in the wind flow will cause a few passing showers.

Seas are expected to peak up to 9 feet due to increased winds over the weekend. Consequently, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Passing Showers poss. Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Passing Showers poss. Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Passing Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:11 PM 06:12 PM 06:12 PM

