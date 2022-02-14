DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 15, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with an approaching surface trough will cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will peak near 7 feet this afternoon through tonight, however, an increase in wave height is expected tomorrow. The meteorological department of St. Maarten will issue an advisory if necessary. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy & Breezy,

Brief Showers poss. Partly Cloudy & Breezy,

Brief Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:13 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1350