PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 15, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with an approaching surface trough will cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds. 

Seas will peak near 7 feet this afternoon through tonight, however, an increase in wave height is expected tomorrow. The meteorological department of St. Maarten will issue an advisory if necessary. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy & Breezy,
Brief Showers poss. 

Partly Cloudy & Breezy,
Brief Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:38 AM 

SUNSET 

06:13 PM 

06:13 PM 

06:13 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1350

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY