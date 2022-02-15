DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 16, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Although the atmosphere is dry and stable, brisk winds generated by a strong pressure gradient is pushing shallow patches of moisture across the region. As a result, a brief shower is possible at times. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Deteriorating sea conditions, with waves expected to peak up to 8 feet from later tonight has resulted in a Small Craft Advisory for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:13 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1351