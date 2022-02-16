DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Shallow patches of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause a brief shower from time to time as they move across the region. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,

brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:14 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1352