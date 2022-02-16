DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Shallow patches of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause a brief shower from time to time as they move across the region. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slightly Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:14 PM
|
06:14 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1352
View comments
Hide comments