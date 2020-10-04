DATE ISSUED: Sunday, October 04, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) October 05, 2020

WEATHER: This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a mid to upper level trough will cause cloudy periods, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region during this forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic has a low chance (10%) of formation during the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with a few local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-951