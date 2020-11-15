DATE ISSUED: Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) November 16, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is restricting significant shower activity across the Northeastern Caribbean region. However, patches of low-level moisture associated with a weak tropical wave lingering just east of the local area may still trigger brief showers at times.

Moderate sea conditions are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-985