DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 18, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity today however, during the overnight hours, a weak trough will increase the chances showers over the local area. Meanwhile, a strong Atlantic high pressure system will generate brisk winds. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will lower air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain moderate to rough during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,

Brief Shower poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Shower poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Shower poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:37 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:14 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1353