DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 19, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 8:00PM SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to produce brisk winds across the region. Shallow cloud patches moving within this wind flow may result in some occasional brief showers during the forecast period. Additionally, the Saharan dust that has been affecting the air quality is expected to slowly diminish over the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain moderate to rough. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze, Breezy,

Brief Showers poss. Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze, Breezy Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze,

Isolated Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:37 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:15 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1354