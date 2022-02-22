PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 23, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Shallow pockets of moisture embedded in the gentle to moderate wind flow may cause brief isolated showers as they move over the local area. Additionally, another round of light concentrations of Saharan dust is expected to lower air quality through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. 

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  
Slightly Hazy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  
Slightly Hazy,
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:34 AM 

06:34 AM 

SUNSET 

06:16 PM 

06:16 PM 

06:16 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1358

