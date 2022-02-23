DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 24, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low level moisture, embedded in the Northeasterly wind flow, may cause some brief isolated showers during this forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slight Haze,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:34 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:16 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1359