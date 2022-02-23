PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 24, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Low level moisture, embedded in the Northeasterly wind flow, may cause some brief isolated showers during this forecast period.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Slight Haze, 
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Slight Haze, 
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Slight Haze, 
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:34 AM 

06:34 AM 

06:33 AM 

SUNSET 

06:16 PM 

06:16 PM 

06:17 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1359

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY