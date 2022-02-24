PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 25, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: North-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Despite the presence of a weak trough passing through the local area, low moisture levels will limit any significant shower activity during this forecast period. 

Seas conditions are expected to be moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 
Isolated Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 
Brief Showers poss. 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers poss. 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:34 AM 

06:33 AM 

06:32 AM 

SUNSET 

06:16 PM 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

