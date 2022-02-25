PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 26, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Relatively low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region.  

However, a weak trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period.  

Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
slightly Hazy,
brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:33 AM 

06:32 AM 

06:32 AM 

SUNSET 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

06:17 PM 

  

