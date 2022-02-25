DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 26, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region.

However, a weak trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

slightly Hazy,

brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:32 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1361