DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 26, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region.
However, a weak trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period.
Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:33 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1361
