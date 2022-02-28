DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 01, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. However, patches of low-level clouds passing through the local region may cause brief isolated showers at times.

Gentle to moderate winds and seas peaking near 7 feet are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:30 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1362