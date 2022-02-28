PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 01, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. However, patches of low-level clouds passing through the local region may cause brief isolated showers at times.  

Gentle to moderate winds and seas peaking near 7 feet are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:31 AM 

06:30 AM 

06:30 AM 

SUNSET 

06:18 PM 

06:18 PM 

06:18 PM 

  

