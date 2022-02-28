DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 01, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. However, patches of low-level clouds passing through the local region may cause brief isolated showers at times.
Gentle to moderate winds and seas peaking near 7 feet are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:31 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
