DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 02, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable and relatively dry atmosphere will limit any significant showers during the forecast period. However, brief light showers remain a possibility as some small pockets of moisture travel over the island this afternoon.

Seas will remain moderate for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

brief local Shower poss. Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Showers poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:30 AM 06:29 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1363