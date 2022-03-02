PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 03, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable and relatively dry atmosphere will limit any significant showers during the forecast period. However, brief light showers remain a possibility as some small pockets of moisture move over the local region.  

Seas will decrease slightly today through Thursday before becoming moderate once again on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 
brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:30 AM 

06:29 AM 

06:28 AM 

SUNSET 

06:18 PM 

06:19 PM 

06:19 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1365

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY