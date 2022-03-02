DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 03, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable and relatively dry atmosphere will limit any significant showers during the forecast period. However, brief light showers remain a possibility as some small pockets of moisture move over the local region.

Seas will decrease slightly today through Thursday before becoming moderate once again on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:29 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1365