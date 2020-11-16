PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 17, 2020    

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

Patches of low-level moisture transported across the region by the northeast wind flow will cause a few isolated showers across the local area.  

Meanwhile, slight to moderate marine conditions are expected during this forecast period.  

   SatSingle_vis_66.jpg

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

