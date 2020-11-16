DATE ISSUED: Monday, November 16, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) November 17, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level moisture transported across the region by the northeast wind flow will cause a few isolated showers across the local area.

Meanwhile, slight to moderate marine conditions are expected during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-986