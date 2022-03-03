PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 04, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and weak instability associated with a surface trough will cause cloudy periods and brief isolated showers.  

A small craft advisory is in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet from tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:29 AM 

06:28 AM 

06:28 AM 

SUNSET 

06:19 PM 

06:19 PM 

06:19 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1366

