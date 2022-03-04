DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 05, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a chance of brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds being transported by the winds will cause cloudy periods and a chance of brief isolated showers.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:28 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1367