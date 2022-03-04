DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 05, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a chance of brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds being transported by the winds will cause cloudy periods and a chance of brief isolated showers.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:28 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:19 PM
|
06:19 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1367
