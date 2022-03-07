DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 08, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief occasional showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 22 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas. Shallow patches of moisture will account for brief intermittent showers as they move across the region.

Rough sea conditions will persist with waves peaking at 10 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Few Brief Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:25 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

