DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 09, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:25 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas. Shallow patches of moisture being pushed by these winds may cause some brief intermittent showers as they move across the region.

Rough sea conditions will persist through the next few days with waves peaking at 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:25 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1369