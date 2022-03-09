DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will increase the probability of showers as they move over the local area. A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas.

Northerly swells will cause seas to peak at 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:24 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1370