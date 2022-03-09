PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will increase the probability of showers as they move over the local area. A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas. 

Northerly swells will cause seas to peak at 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

SatSingle vis  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:25 AM 

06:24 AM 

06:23 AM 

SUNSET 

06:20 PM 

06:20 PM 

06:21 PM 

 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1370

