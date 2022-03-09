DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 09, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 10, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will increase the probability of showers as they move over the local area. A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas.
Northerly swells will cause seas to peak at 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:25 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
