DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 11, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Therefore, brisk winds and rough seas will persist during this forecast period.

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:23 AM 06:22 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1371