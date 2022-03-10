PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 11, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Therefore, brisk winds and rough seas will persist during this forecast period. 

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to Rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com. 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:24 AM 

06:23 AM 

06:22 AM 

SUNSET 

06:20 PM 

06:21 PM 

06:21 PM 

