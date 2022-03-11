DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 12, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern, bringing shallow patches of low-level clouds and brief showers across the region. However, an overall drier airmass will limit significant shower activity. Brisk winds and rough seas will also persist during this forecast period.

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:22 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1372